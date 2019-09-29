BidaskScore Downgrades AAC Holdings (AAC); Price T Rowe Associates Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding

BidaskScore decreased the shares of AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) to a Sell rating in a a research note sent to investors and clients on 29 September.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 31,325 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 6.43M shares with $516.50M value, up from 6.40M last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $6.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 576,898 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SL Green’s One Vanderbilt is ahead of schedule, under budget – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) stake by 228,175 shares to 15,320 valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) stake by 71,609 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs accumulated 3,117 shares. Phocas has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,118 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Charles Schwab Investment has 0.06% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, Gru has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 29,110 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,900 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd accumulated 2,514 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 21,596 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested in 4,443 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 7,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 34 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 2,828 shares stake. Next Fincl Group Inc Incorporated owns 389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $7800 lowest target. $92.40’s average target is 12.97% above currents $81.79 stock price. SL Green Realty had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.40 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Investors sentiment is 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold AAC Holdings, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. only 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 30.70% less from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 78,508 shares. Legal General Group Public Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). First Trust L P invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 58,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 5,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0% or 14,155 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 35,292 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested in 0% or 11,085 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,983 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 10,112 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 6,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs owns 1.12 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 24,280 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Raymond James & Assoc has 105,280 shares.

The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 84,484 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) has declined 90.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAC News: 23/04/2018 – Townsend Treatment Centers Receives Joint Commission Accreditation; 29/03/2018 – River Oaks Recognized for Providing Gold Standard of Care; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement AI Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS 75c-Adj EPS 80c; 04/04/2018 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purchasers of AAC Holdings, Inc. Securities; 22/04/2018 – DJ AAC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAC); 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $325M-$340M; 04/04/2018 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purch; 28/03/2018 – Sunrise House New Jersey Treatment Center Welcomes Stanley Frank as CEO

More notable recent AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of AAC Holdings (NYSE: AAC), American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE: ARA), Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AAC expects strategic review deal by end of the year – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of MGT Capital Investments, First American Financial, Immunomedics, and AAC Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Addiction Centers’ New Campaign Shows the Life-Changing Journey of Recovery Through the Photos of Former Patients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. AAC’s profit will be $2.27 million for 1.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by AAC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -118.00% EPS growth.