BidaskScore Cuts Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) To Sell; Entegra Financial (ENFC) SI Increased By 34.01%

BidaskScore decreased shares of Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) to a Sell rating in a a note sent to clients and investors on Friday morning. Trading on a $8.01 billion market cap ZAYO is going to be interesting to watch today.

Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) had an increase of 34.01% in short interest. ENFC’s SI was 46,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.01% from 34,400 shares previously. With 60,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC)’s short sellers to cover ENFC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 14,660 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking services and products for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $208.02 million. The firm offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 54.68 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.