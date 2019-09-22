BidaskScore Cuts Viper Energy Partners (VNOM); GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO H SHS ORDINARY SHAR (GNGYF) SI Decreased By 4.77%

BidaskScore gave Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares a new Sell rating in a an analyst report issued to clients and investors on 21 September.

GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO H SHS ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) had a decrease of 4.77% in short interest. GNGYF’s SI was 3.00 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.77% from 3.15 million shares previously. It closed at $0.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The company??s passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Hong Kong Through Trains. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and overweight cargo, dangerous cargo, fresh and live cargo, and oversized cargo.

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70 million for 67.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 43.07 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is 38.44% above currents $29.89 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 344,226 shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES