BidaskScore Cuts United Parcel Service (UPS) To Hold; Watsco (WSO) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Watsco Inc (WSO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 158 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 121 sold and reduced their stakes in Watsco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 28.26 million shares, down from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Watsco Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 92 Increased: 102 New Position: 56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a Hold rating in a analysts report revealed to investors on Friday morning.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.53 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $102.29 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.44 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

