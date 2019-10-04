BidaskScore Cuts Union Pacific (UNP) To Sell; PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (PVLTF) Shorts Increased By 12.45%

BidaskScore lowered Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock to a Sell rating. The ratings change was released in a a research note today.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.81 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $108.27 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183’s average target is 19.09% above currents $153.67 stock price. Union Pacific had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19.

