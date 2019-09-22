BidaskScore Cuts The RMR Group (RMR) To Sell; Gores Metropoulos – Class A (GMHI) Shorts Raised By 200%

Gores Metropoulos Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI) had an increase of 200% in short interest. GMHI’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $10.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Expert analysts at BidaskScore’s equity research division lowered The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)‘s stock rating to a Sell on Saturday, 21 September.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Analysts await The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report earnings on December, 2. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RMR’s profit will be $17.18M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by The RMR Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The RMR Group Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:RMR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The RMR Group Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $7000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 25.13% above currents $45.29 stock price. The RMR Group Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since July 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Oppenheimer.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, reorganization or business combination. The company has market cap of $505.00 million.

