BidaskScore Cuts Sykes Enterprisesorporated (SYKE) To Buy; Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 8.10% above currents $30.99 stock price. Sykes Enterprises had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Sidoti. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 24.4 P/E ratio. The company's technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.57, from 1.52 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 20.34% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SYKE’s profit will be $19.55M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 64.83% above currents $128.92 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

