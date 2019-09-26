BidaskScore Cuts Sogou (SOGO); Energous Has 1.46 Sentiment

Energous Corp (WATT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 38 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 26 decreased and sold equity positions in Energous Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 7.42 million shares, down from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Energous Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 13 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

In a a research report revealed on Thursday morning, BidaskScore stated it was downgrading Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) stock rating to a “Sell”.

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 34.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $111.21 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation for 733,874 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc owns 431,660 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 239,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 53,634 shares.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 29.24 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.

Analysts await Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SOGO’s profit will be $31.31 million for 15.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sogou Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

