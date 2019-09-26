BidaskScore Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) To “Sell”; Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Illumina (ILMN) Position

In a analysts note shared with investors on Thursday morning, BidaskScore decreased shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to a “Sell” rating.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 28,897 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 404,122 shares with $148.78M value, down from 433,019 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $43.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $298.95. About 267,709 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 17.37% above currents $50.27 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5600 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The company??s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04M for 5.46 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 466,788 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 53.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $335.75’s average target is 12.31% above currents $298.95 stock price. Illumina had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 30.

Carmignac Gestion increased Regenxbio Inc stake by 743,067 shares to 1.38 million valued at $71.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) stake by 964,534 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Geopark Ltd was raised too.