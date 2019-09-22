BidaskScore Cuts Qualys (QLYS) To “Sell”; Shorts at Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Lowered By 2.11%

Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) had a decrease of 2.11% in short interest. GSK’s SI was 6.43 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.11% from 6.57 million shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 3 days are for Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK)’s short sellers to cover GSK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.79M shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 22/03/2018 – GSK leads race to […]; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 20/05/2018 – GLAXO’S NUCALA SHOWS IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL IN COLUMBA STUDY; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GSK HAS AGREED TO PAY $200M BREAK FEE; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 29/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1450P FROM 1300P; RATING NEUTRAL; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock was downgraded to a “Sell” by equity research analysts at BidaskScore. QLYS’s old rating is no longer valid.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 48.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 51.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualys: Overpricing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualys: Attractive Company In Even More Attractive Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 20.92% above currents $78.07 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 301,164 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus reported 13,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 37,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 62,300 shares. 24,632 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Price T Rowe Md has 585,354 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 45,161 shares. 3,158 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 11,460 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 100,090 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Llc Oh owns 11,770 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. It has a 41.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV.