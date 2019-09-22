BidaskScore Cuts Patterson Companies (PDCO) To Sell; GT BIOPHARMA (GTBP) Shorts Lowered By 46.68%

In a an analyst report made public on Saturday, 21 September, equity research analysts at BidaskScore’s equity division lowered Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)‘s stock rating to a Sell.

GT BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had a decrease of 46.68% in short interest. GTBP’s SI was 78,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 46.68% from 147,800 shares previously. With 369,800 avg volume, 0 days are for GT BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:GTBP)’s short sellers to cover GTBP’s short positions. The stock increased 9.56% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.149. About 115,847 shares traded or 71.76% up from the average. GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GT Biopharma, Inc., through its subsidiary Oxis Biotech, Inc., discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in various disease areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.86 million. The firm is developing drugs focused on the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidates include OXS-2175, a small molecule therapeutic candidate targeting the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer; OXS-4235, a small molecule therapeutic candidate to treat multiple myeloma and associated osteolytic lesion; and OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 9.13% above currents $17.64 stock price. Patterson Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.45 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The company??s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

