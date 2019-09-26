BidaskScore Cuts Ooma (OOMA); Ack Asset Management Cut Mixt (MIXT) Position By $781,500

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Mixt (MIXT) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as Mixt (MIXT)’s stock declined 14.42%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 648,300 shares with $10.35 million value, down from 700,400 last quarter. Mixt now has $310.70M valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 22,906 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar

BidaskScore downgraded the shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to a “Sell” rating in a a research report made public on 26 September.

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.43 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 63,796 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $123.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Ooma Introduces the Ooma Butterfleye, A Smart Video Security Camera with Facial Recognition, Offline Recording and More; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 03/04/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Rev $29.5M-$30M; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.18, REV VIEW $124.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, NO TERMS; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $123 MLN TO $127 MLN

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $222.61 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user's high-speed Internet connection.