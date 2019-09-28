BidaskScore Cuts ONEOK (OKE); ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL COMMON SHARES (ZMWYF) Sellers Increased By 250% Their Shorts

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZMWYF) had an increase of 250% in short interest. ZMWYF’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 400 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 0 days are for ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZMWYF)’s short sellers to cover ZMWYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0774 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BidaskScore gave ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares a new “Buy” rating in a analysts note revealed to clients on Saturday, 28 September.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.77% below currents $73.3 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OKE in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, August 12. UBS maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $69 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.27 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 24.27 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold ONEOK, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 43,012 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 28,694 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 14.48 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 328,611 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 407,783 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.02% or 211,742 shares. Moreover, Rench Wealth Mngmt has 0.16% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,579 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Llc holds 154,811 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 597 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fincl Counselors owns 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,469 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,272 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mai Mngmt stated it has 3,668 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,970 shares.