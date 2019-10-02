BidaskScore Cuts Nelnet (NNI); Towne Bank (TOWN) SI Increased By 38.49%

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was cut by BidaskScore to a “Sell” rating in a an analyst note issued to clients on 2 October.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had an increase of 38.49% in short interest. TOWN’s SI was 755,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 38.49% from 545,800 shares previously. With 117,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s short sellers to cover TOWN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 188,923 shares traded or 46.07% up from the average. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the company's student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.

