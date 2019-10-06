BidaskScore Cuts Moelis & Co (MC) To “Sell”; CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON ORDINARY SHARE (CGUIF) SI Decreased By 0.69%

Trading of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore lowered the stock to a “Sell”.

CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CGUIF) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. CGUIF’s SI was 3.19 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 3.22 million shares previously. It closed at $36.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MC’s profit will be $30.83 million for 12.64 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 41.10% above currents $30.83 stock price. Moelis \u0026 Co had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 8. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

The stock increased 2.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 816,166 shares traded or 77.80% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M

