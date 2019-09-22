BidaskScore Cuts Meritor (MTOR); U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shorts Decreased By 6.15%

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore cut Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)‘s rating to “Sell”.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. USB’s SI was 17.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 18.15 million shares previously. With 5.29M avg volume, 3 days are for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s short sellers to cover USB’s short positions. The SI to U.S. Bancorp’s float is 1.06%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 232.67% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 1.23M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Field & Main National Bank holds 0.2% or 4,178 shares in its portfolio. 126,392 were reported by Hamel Assocs. Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Schulhoff & holds 118,808 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 829,883 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested in 0.02% or 62,526 shares. American Century owns 6.70 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Llc has 1.22% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 93,279 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 102,082 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.38% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust reported 70,926 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn owns 8,175 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 4.26% above currents $55.44 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $62 target.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.36 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Meritor has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $24’s average target is 28.89% above currents $18.62 stock price. Meritor had 7 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MTOR in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, August 16. Citigroup maintained Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Monday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity. Boehm Rodger L also bought $42,000 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Tuesday, May 14.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 5.84 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $56.17 million for 6.85 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.