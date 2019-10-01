BidaskScore Cuts Melco Resorts and Entertainment Shs American Deposit Receipt Repr 3 Shs (MLCO); King Street Capital Management LP Has Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

King Street Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp acquired 102,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 222,000 shares with $34.16 million value, up from 120,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.73. About 1.90 million shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL

Melco Resorts and Entertainment Shs American Deposit Receipt Repr 3 Shs (NASDAQ:MLCO)‘s stock was decreased to a Sell by investment analysts at BidaskScore. MLCO’s old rating is no longer valid.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. $60,505 worth of stock was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.

Among 6 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $15700 lowest target. $177.83’s average target is 46.09% above currents $121.73 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, September 30 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer owns 26,665 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc holds 0.08% or 92,312 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management, California-based fund reported 12,455 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 127 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) Ltd has invested 9.79% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 202,996 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Frontier Mngmt Communications invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Papp L Roy & holds 1.7% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 70,229 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 0.07% or 4,066 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Legal General Group Pcl has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 965,381 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 0.04% or 151,585 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 117,089 shares. 140,163 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The company has market cap of $9.00 billion. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 2.18M shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has declined 6.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MLCO News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 01/05/2018 – Melco Resort’s Ho Says Macua Is Growing ‘North of 20%’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS (PHILIPPINES) 1Q NET INCOME 531.97M PESOS; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 03/05/2018 – MELCO : CITY OF DREAMS MANILA 1Q NET REVENUE $142.2M; 01/05/2018 – MELCO’S HO SAYS COMPANY’S RESULTS `WILL BE GOOD’; 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.32 PER ADS; 17/05/2018 – MELCO INTL DEV: MELCO RESORTS DISCUSSIONS W/ PREMIUM LEISURE; 21/03/2018 – MELCO RESORTS TO BUY BACK UP TO $500M IN ORDINARY SHRS/ADSS; 01/05/2018 – MELCO CHAIRMAN HO: JAPAN CASINO BIDS TO START LATE 2019, 2020

Among 2 analysts covering Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Melco Resorts and Enter has $26.8000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.90’s average target is 32.41% above currents $19.56 stock price. Melco Resorts and Enter had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating.