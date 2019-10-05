BidaskScore Cuts Macy`s (M) To Sell; Assured Guaranty LTD Has 0.76 Sentiment

Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 94 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 123 sold and decreased positions in Assured Guaranty LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 95.06 million shares, up from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Assured Guaranty LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 93 Increased: 59 New Position: 35.

Macy`s (NYSE:M)‘s rating was lowered by equity research analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a note issued on 5 October.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 8.63 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.55 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.23 million for 93.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 586,443 shares traded or 10.62% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.

