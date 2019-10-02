BidaskScore Cuts Jagged Peak Energy (JAG); Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 160 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 150 reduced and sold their equity positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The funds in our database reported: 220.48 million shares, up from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity National Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 120 Increased: 103 New Position: 57.

In a a note revealed to clients and investors on Wednesday morning, BidaskScore has decreased Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) stock to a “Sell”.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 1.00 million shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) has risen 6.99% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 58% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FNF Deal with Stewart terminated – Jacksonville Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services Corporation – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services (STC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.09 billion. The Company’s Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for 3.41 million shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny owns 1.99 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 47,053 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 509,843 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JAG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Common Stock has $1100 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.80’s average target is 43.07% above currents $6.85 stock price. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since July 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why these 2 Small-Cap Stocks are Rallying – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. JAG’s profit will be $32.01M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.