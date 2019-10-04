BidaskScore Cuts Goldman Sachs Group (GS) To Hold; Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $4.62 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 55,712 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $103.60M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $101.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.06M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was lowered by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a Hold rating in a a research note revealed to clients on Friday, 4 October.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Starbucks Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SBUX) 26% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: Don’t Blink, Just Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Luckin Coffee Adds Fresh Fruit Juices to Diversify Menu – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on Sept. 24 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 1,164 shares to 3,893 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 39,213 shares and now owns 922,388 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 6.51% above currents $84.67 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 49,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 5.81M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 292,699 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 18.12 million shares stake. Ls Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,317 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1.11M shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 85,535 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 56,406 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 93,370 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Personal Advisors Corp holds 0.58% or 681,778 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Earnest Partners invested in 618 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Co reported 4,849 shares stake. 3,632 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.24. About 2.89 million shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 18.80% above currents $197.24 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.92 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.92 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc reported 13 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 1.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18.35 million shares. Heritage Invsts, Maryland-based fund reported 67,318 shares. 67 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,230 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Assoc Llc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Seizert Capital Ltd Com holds 1.62% or 161,160 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 172,900 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt owns 2,999 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,879 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Bessemer reported 58,629 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 2.64% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,915 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 50,000 are held by Tegean Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Ahead of Jobs Report – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.