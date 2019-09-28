BidaskScore Cuts Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE); Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Shorts Increased By 15.98%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was cut by BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a a note made public on Saturday, 28 September.

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) had an increase of 15.98% in short interest. ALIM’s SI was 100,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.98% from 87,000 shares previously. With 85,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s short sellers to cover ALIM’s short positions. The SI to Alimera Sciences Inc’s float is 0.18%. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.0203 during the last trading session, reaching $0.529. About 82,185 shares traded. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has declined 55.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM); 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Alimera Sciences, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 29.41 million shares or 0.66% more from 29.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.56 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 1.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 6,257 shares traded. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GENE News: 16/03/2018 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Further Collaborative Research with The University of Melbourne to Broaden the Applicability of the BREVAGenplus® Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test; 01/05/2018 – Genetic Technologies Announces Grant from NHMRC Awarded to University of Melbourne to Substantially Improve Breast Cancer Risk

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.44 million. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons.