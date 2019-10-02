BidaskScore Cuts Frank`s International NV (FI) To Sell; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 117 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 156 sold and decreased equity positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 77.67 million shares, down from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 118 Increased: 88 New Position: 29.

In a a note issued on 2 October, BidaskScore decreased shares of Frank`s International NV (NYSE:FI) to a Sell rating.

Analysts await Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Frank's International N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Frank’s International’s (NYSE:FI) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “St. Dominic Memorial Hospital Mobilizes Patient Care with Aruba Switching, Wi-Fi 6 and Security Solutions – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: The Fertittas Add To Their Red Rock Resorts Stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.75, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Frank's International N.V. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 82.96 million shares or 2.41% less from 85.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc has 2.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard invested in 1.62M shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.99 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 161,093 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 51,405 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Eaton Vance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Moreover, Corecommodity Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Magnetar Limited Liability reported 68,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 629,115 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,525 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 334,419 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 19/04/2018 – Frank’s International Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics Expands Red Hat Relationship Within North America – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SENECA PARTNERS WITH VSBLTY FOR INDUSTRY LEADING VISUAL MEDIA ANALYTICS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 191,037 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 2.18 million shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 2.15% invested in the company for 2.19 million shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 751,650 shares.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 358,366 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.83 million for 10.93 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.