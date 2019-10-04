BidaskScore Cuts Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX); SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (SAFRF) SI Decreased By 72.51%

BidaskScore downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)‘s stock to a “Hold” rating. The ratings change was published in a a note today.

SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) had a decrease of 72.51% in short interest. SAFRF’s SI was 32,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 72.51% from 116,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 64 days are for SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)’s short sellers to cover SAFRF’s short positions. It closed at $152 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.715. About 550,281 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Management Meetings Show Pipeline on Track – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Foamix (FOMX) Reports First Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 Acne Clinical Trial for FCD105 Minocycline 3% & Adapalene 0.3% Combination Foam – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $165.63 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.