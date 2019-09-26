BidaskScore Cuts Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) To Sell; Eaton Plc Ordinary Shares (ETN) Sellers Increased By 4.36% Their Shorts

Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN) had an increase of 4.36% in short interest. ETN’s SI was 10.27M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.36% from 9.84 million shares previously. With 2.07 million avg volume, 5 days are for Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN)’s short sellers to cover ETN’s short positions. The SI to Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.43%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 2.33 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.72 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap L P holds 3,457 shares. Texas Cap Financial Bank Inc Tx invested 0.55% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Csat Investment Advisory L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Qci Asset Incorporated Ny, New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 16,759 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 43,736 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation invested in 7,322 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Charter Tru owns 3,323 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.54% or 157,149 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,983 shares. Schaller Grp reported 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Orrstown accumulated 2,931 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 23,577 shares. 32,179 were accumulated by Intll Sarl. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 4,120 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 4.03% above currents $82.67 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 27.85 million shares or 8.86% less from 30.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Platinum Investment Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 191,237 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 19,767 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Moreover, Voya Ltd has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Great Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 547,712 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) or 33,453 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com owns 157,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 5,374 shares in its portfolio. 290 were reported by Whittier Company. 1.20 million were accumulated by Adage Llc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 45,800 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,883 shares.

Analysts await Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.96 earnings per share, up 29.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $-1.37 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 354,151 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics CFO Marc Belsky Resigns; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1% Position in Five Prime; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Rev $32.5M; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan lrving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 15/04/2018 – Five Prime Presents on Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME PACT TO DEVELOP IHC COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME DIAGNOSTICS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.45 million. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor and is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor, as well as conducts Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise FPA144, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb and is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric cancer; and FP-1039, a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors.