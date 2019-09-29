BidaskScore Cuts Fastly (FSLY) To “Hold”; Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (AXTA) Shorts Up By 36.42%

In a a report revealed to clients on Saturday, 28 September, BidaskScore lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to a “Hold” rating.

Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA) had an increase of 36.42% in short interest. AXTA’s SI was 5.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.42% from 3.78 million shares previously. With 2.55 million avg volume, 2 days are for Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA)’s short sellers to cover AXTA’s short positions. The SI to Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES’s float is 2.21%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 1.89 million shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 06/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Chatter; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 9%-10% As-Reported; 14/03/2018 – Axalta Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 13/03/2018 – Axalta Wins Market Leadership Award for Global Refinish Products; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCCURED THE $2,430 MLN TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR EUR 395 MLN TERM LOAN DUE FEB 2023; 14/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA 1Q REV. $1.17B, EST. $1.15B; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCURRED THE $2,430 MLN TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR $1,955 MLN TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2024

The stock decreased 11.32% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 2.29M shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fastly Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It currently has negative earnings. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Analysts await Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Fastly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:AXTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32’s average target is 5.89% above currents $30.22 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, June 20 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of AXTA in report on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $34 target. Seaport Global maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

