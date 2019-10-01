BidaskScore Cuts Facebook (FB); PENGROWTH ENERGY COMMON SHARES (PGHEF) Shorts Increased By 0.78%

In a analysts note issued on Tuesday, 1 October, BidaskScore stated it was downgrading Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock rating to a “Sell”.

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) had an increase of 0.78% in short interest. PGHEF’s SI was 6.16 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.78% from 6.11M shares previously. With 222,100 avg volume, 28 days are for PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)’s short sellers to cover PGHEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.202. About 137,240 shares traded. Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company has market cap of $113.11 million. The firm explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $176.17. About 6.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG GIVES TESTIMONY TO SENATE: LIVE; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: A Tense Exchange Involving Palantir; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER also sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.70 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.