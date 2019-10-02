BidaskScore Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (ELF); Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shorts Raised By 15.32%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had an increase of 15.32% in short interest. TMQ’s SI was 193,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.32% from 167,700 shares previously. With 174,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s short sellers to cover TMQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About shares traded. Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) has risen 10.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TMQ News: 31/05/2018 – TRILOGY METALS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM; 20/04/2018 – TRILOGY METALS CLOSES $28.7 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – TRILOGY METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT ACTIVITIES; 05/04/2018 – Trilogy Metals 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 15/05/2018 – Governors Lane Buys New 1% Position in Trilogy Metals; 15/05/2018 – Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Trilogy Metals Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for the Arctic Pre-Feasibility Study; 05/04/2018 Trilogy Metals 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

BidaskScore has decreased e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stock rating to Buy in an analyst note sent to investors and clients on Wednesday morning.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.39 million. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016.

Analysts await e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. ELF’s profit will be $1.50 million for 145.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 614,355 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $870.68 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.