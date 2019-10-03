BidaskScore Cuts ConocoPhillips (COP); ECN CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ECNCF) Shorts Down By 35.34%

BidaskScore has lowered ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stock rating to “Sell” in a note shared with investors on Thursday, 3 October.

ECN CAPITAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had a decrease of 35.34% in short interest. ECNCF’s SI was 31,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 35.34% from 48,100 shares previously. With 78,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ECN CAPITAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s short sellers to cover ECNCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 47,557 shares traded or 255.35% up from the average. ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset based financing and related service programs in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $736.69 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Rail Finance, Aviation Finance, and Commercial and Vendor Finance. It currently has negative earnings. The Rail Finance segment provides railcar financing and other secured financing for the North American rail industry; and participates in the secondary market.

The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 5.99 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.38% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.26M shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 5,227 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 30,412 shares. Arrowstreet L P holds 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1.74 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pennsylvania-based Ajo L P has invested 1.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 1.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Financial Counselors invested in 0.5% or 200,099 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 214,551 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 12,922 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 12,851 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 61,149 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 23,242 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 338,757 shares.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.92 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio.