BidaskScore Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG); Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake By $307,270

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 5.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 30,727 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 488,903 shares with $5.00M value, down from 519,630 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $34.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 32.79 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. launches probe into auto imports; 16/05/2018 – FORD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS; 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 25/04/2018 – FORD CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BOB SHANKS COMMENTS ON BTV; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty Trucks; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 11/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S LINCOLN IS SAID TO PLAN MAKING 5 NEW CARS IN CHINA: RTRS

BidaskScore gave BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) shares a new Sell rating in a an analyst report published on Thursday morning.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.46 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.75’s average target is 24.28% above currents $8.65 stock price. Ford Motor had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was made by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M. $103,200 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Advantage Incorporated reported 100 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 14,965 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,707 shares. Pictet North America Advsr owns 257,260 shares. Gamco Et Al has 60,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 60,790 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Clear Street Mkts Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 45,000 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 0.06% or 325,064 shares. 13,290 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Incorporated.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 14,312 shares to 408,824 valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 36,601 shares and now owns 344,768 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Analysts await BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BSIG’s profit will be $42.62 million for 4.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering BrightSphere Inv Gr (NYSE:BSIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BrightSphere Inv Gr has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $12.83’s average target is 37.22% above currents $9.35 stock price. BrightSphere Inv Gr had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $12.5000 target. The stock of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1100 target in Friday, August 2 report.