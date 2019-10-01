BidaskScore Cuts Blackstone Group (BX) To Buy; PROGREEN US (PGUS) Shorts Down By 9.4%

PROGREEN US INC (OTCMKTS:PGUS) had a decrease of 9.4% in short interest. PGUS’s SI was 10,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.4% from 11,700 shares previously. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a a research report issued to clients on Tuesday, 1 October, BidaskScore has decreased Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock to a Buy.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 16/04/2018 – Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Seeking Alternatives to Blackstone Offer; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Anticipates Unit Repurchases Will Largely Be Used to Offset Dilutive Effect From Annual Equity Awards; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% or 84,108 shares in its portfolio. Account Management Ltd Liability holds 8.27% or 216,030 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 2.9% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 10,949 shares. Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Scotia stated it has 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability owns 0.19% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 15,677 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 5,000 shares. 2.05 million are held by Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 511,600 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 54,000 shares. City holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 187 shares. Washington Trust reported 0.01% stake. Goodwin Daniel L reported 10,500 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $58.18 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 33.6 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 6.31% above currents $48.68 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of BX in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wells Fargo Starts The Blackstone Group (BX) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone to acquire Colony Industrial in $5.9B deal – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: October 01, 2019.