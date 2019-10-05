BidaskScore Cuts Berry Global Group (BERY); Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

In a analysts note made public on 5 October, BidaskScore cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to a Sell rating.

Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 63 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 51 reduced and sold their stock positions in Madison Gas & Electric Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 14.86 million shares, up from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Madison Gas & Electric Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 927,382 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Global Group has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $56’s average target is 46.90% above currents $38.12 stock price. Berry Global Group had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Berry Global Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 241,113 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 6,114 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 85,445 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability owns 7,800 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Limited Com accumulated 122,845 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 237,206 shares. Invesco Ltd has 1.18M shares. 696,307 are owned by Westfield Cap Mgmt Communications Lp. Strs Ohio holds 26,088 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 11,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Viking Global Investors Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.80M shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $120.62 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,181 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 586,182 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 9,199 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 432,400 shares.

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MGE Energy Issues September 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 53,171 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 17/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues May 2018 ‘Inside View’; 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs