BidaskScore Cuts American National Insurance Company (ANAT) To Hold; Shorts at Telus Ordinary Shares (TU) Raised By 3.84%

BidaskScore decreased the shares of American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) to a Hold rating in a analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Telus Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TU) had an increase of 3.84% in short interest. TU's SI was 1.30 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.84% from 1.25 million shares previously. With 404,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Telus Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TU)'s short sellers to cover TU's short positions. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 317,675 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.



TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $21.40 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 19.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.



Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity. $23,106 worth of American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) was bought by Smith Shannon Lee.

The stock increased 1.91% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 35,779 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

