BidaskScore Cuts ABM Industries (ABM); Ing US (VOYA)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 129 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 148 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ing US Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 139.55 million shares, down from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing US Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 123 Increased: 85 New Position: 44.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.95% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 220,619 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 318,180 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.29% invested in the company for 39,321 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 3.92% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 631,784 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.39 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

