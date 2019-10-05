BidaskScore Cuts 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) To “Sell”; Park West Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pfenex (PFNX) Position

In a an analyst note revealed to investors on Saturday morning, BidaskScore stated it was downgrading 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) stock rating to a “Sell”.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Pfenex Inc (PFNX) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as Pfenex Inc (PFNX)’s stock rose 3.34%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 853,132 shares with $5.75 million value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Pfenex Inc now has $232.16M valuation. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 633,700 shares traded or 257.89% up from the average. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) has risen 16.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 22/05/2018 – PFENEX – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND EXPENSES FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMMERCIALIZATION, LAUNCH OF PF708, AMONG OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX REPORTS POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS IN OSTEOPOROSIS PATIENTS; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX TO GET $2.5M, TO GET ADDED PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5M; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5 MLN BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF DEVELOPMENT, SALES-RELATED MILESTONES; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO MEET COMPANY’S ANTICIPATED CASH NEEDS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX & CHINA NT PHARMA ENTER IN DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC- BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO FUND ALL NECESSARY ACTIVITIES LEADING UP TO AND INCLUDING SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR PF708 TO FDA; 10/05/2018 – Pfenex 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Positive Top-Line PF708 Study Results in Osteoporosis Patients

Analysts await Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 26.47% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Pfenex Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs stake by 1.65 million shares to 2.15 million valued at $22.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Viewray Inc stake by 3.55M shares and now owns 7.62 million shares. Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 10.10% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Com stated it has 47,701 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) for 5.98 million shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 10,809 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 199,273 shares. Citigroup accumulated 63,316 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 74,603 shares. State Street accumulated 2.04M shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). Sigma Planning has 0% invested in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) for 20,300 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 240,869 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 11,500 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 3,180 shares.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company has market cap of $283.18 million. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes.