Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Sierra Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.62% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 66.4%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.