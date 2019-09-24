Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 18.79 N/A -1.46 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1159.77 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 68.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.