Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 175.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 51.3%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.