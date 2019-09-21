Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 96.53%. Competitively the consensus target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 9.00% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.