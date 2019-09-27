Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 8 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 22,023,809.52% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,044,854.88% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, and a 60.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 8 factors.