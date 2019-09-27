Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|8
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|0.00
|10.81M
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|22,023,809.52%
|0%
|0%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|57,044,854.88%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, and a 60.26% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 8 factors.
