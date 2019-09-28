Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 5 1.72 29.20M 0.64 8.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Kamada Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Kamada Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,739,130.43% 0% 0% Kamada Ltd. 545,794,392.52% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Kamada Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 66.70% at a $18.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Competitively, Kamada Ltd. has 27.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Kamada Ltd. has 13.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.