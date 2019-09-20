Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 17.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 85.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.