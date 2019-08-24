Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.90 N/A -1.46 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 372.30 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 165.58% and an $18.67 consensus target price. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 157.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.