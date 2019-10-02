Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,215,596.33% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 2,997,541,789.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 88.97%. Competitively Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 21.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.