Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|21,215,596.33%
|0%
|0%
|Genmab A/S
|2,997,541,789.58%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 88.97%. Competitively Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 21.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.
