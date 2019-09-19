Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.91 N/A -1.46 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 237.29 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Clearside Biomedical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, and a 86.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.