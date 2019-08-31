Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

We are contrasting Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|11.48
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, and a 154.36% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
