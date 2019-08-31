Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

We are contrasting Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, and a 154.36% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.