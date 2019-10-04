Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

We will be comparing the differences between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,022,727.27% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,667,425.97% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 77.47% and an $18.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.