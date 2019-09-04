Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 10.91 N/A -1.46 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, ARCA biopharma Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 165.95% and an $18.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.