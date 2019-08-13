Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.95 N/A -1.46 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.09 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 144.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 46.2% respectively. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.