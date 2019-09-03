Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (:)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Achaogen Inc. (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.40 N/A -1.46 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Achaogen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 154.36% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc with average price target of $18.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Achaogen Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.