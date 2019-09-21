Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 96.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.